Cincinnati Bengals Pre-Game Notes: Charlie Jones Poised to Return, Matt Lee Set to Make First Start
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones is expected to play on Saturday against the Bears.
The second-year receiver was carted off the practice field just nine days ago with a knee injury. It turns out it wasn't nearly as serious as it looked and he participated in practice on Thursday.
Jones has gone through his entire pregame routine and is expected to play on Saturday. Most of the Bengals' starters aren't playing.
Rookie center Matt Lee is not only going to play, he's going to start. Bengals color commentator Dave Lapham revealed the news on the radio pregame show on ESPN 1530/WCKY in Cincinnati.
The seventh round pick had an impressive debut last week and now he'll get to face the Bears' starting defensive front. If he has a strong performance today, Lee could put himself in pole position as the backup center behind Ted Karras.
Lapham also added that veteran linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither is expected to play one series.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. Here's how you can watch the Bengals' matchup with the Bears!
