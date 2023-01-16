Halftime Observations: Bengals Start Fast, Trail Ravens 10-9

Cincinnati is hoping to beat Baltimore for a second-straight week.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals trail the Ravens 10-9 at halftime

Cincinnati built a 9-0 lead early in the second quarter, but Baltimore answered to take the lead.

Here are our halftime observations:

Hot Start

Joe Burrow completed 12 of his first 15 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown. The Bengals scored on each of their first two possessions.

Ja'Marr Chase caught six of Burrow's first 12 completions for 52 yards and a 7-yard touchdown.

Burrow finished the half 14-of-19 for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Big Turnover

Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither intercepted Tyler Huntley on the Ravens' opening drive. The pass was intended for tight end Mark Andrews.

The turnover helped the Bengals extend their lead to 9-0 nothing when Burrow led Cincinnati on a 10-play, 60-yard drive that ended with his touchdown throw to Chase.

Long Drive for Ravens

Baltimore answered after falling behind 9-0. Huntley led the Ravens on a 17-play, 75-yard drive that took 10:03 off the clock and ended with a 2-yard touchdown reception by J.K. Dobbins.

The Ravens' defensed forced a fumble on the ensuing possession, which gave their offense the ball at the Bengals' 44-yard line.

Injuries

Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams suffered a left knee injury late in the second quarter and is questionable to return.

Cornerback Eli Apple went down late in the first half after colliding with Joseph Ossai. He was down on the field for a few minutes before getting up and walking off the field. It's unclear if he'll be able to return.

The Bengals Will Win If...

Their defense can't allow long drives that shorten this game. That's exactly what Baltimore wants to do to keep Burrow and the Bengals' offense off the field.

Cincinnati also has to win the turnover battle. Right now they're tied at one apiece. That has to change if they're going to beat Baltimore and advance to the divisional round.

The Bengals' offense only had three possessions in the first half. That number has to go up in the second half. The Ravens will receive the second half kickoff.

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game is available on NBC via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

