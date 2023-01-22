Halftime Observations: Joe Burrow Leads Bengals to Fast Start, Lead Bills 17-7

Cincinnati is hoping to advance to their second-straight AFC Championship Game.

ORCHARD PARK — The Bengals have a 17-7 halftime lead over the Bills. They scored on three of four possessions and never trailed in the first half.

The half ended on their fifth possession.

Here are some of our halftime observations:

Hot Start

The Bengals rushed out to a 14-0 first quarter lead by scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions.

Joe Burrow led the Bengals on two long drives to start the game. They went 79 yards on six plays and took a 7-0 lead when Burrow found Ja'Marr Chase for a 28-yard touchdown.

They stayed hot on their second possession, driving 72 yards in 10 plays and scored another touchdown when Burrow found Hayden Hurst for a 15-yard score.



Burrow completed his first nine passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Joe Mixon had 37 yards on six carries in the first quarter.

The Bengals' defense forced back-to-back 3-and-outs to start the game and held the Bills to just eight yards in the first quarter. Buffalo didn't pick a first down in the opening quarter, meanwhile the Bengals had 10 first downs.

Burrow completed 18-of-27 first half passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals held Bills quarterback Josh Allen in check. He completed 10-of-17 passes for 111 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Running Game

Mixon ran for 55 yards on nine carries (6.1 yards per carry) in the first half. Cincinnati will never be a run-first team, but they've been efficient on their ground, which makes Burrow's life much easier.

The Bengals' offensive line has done a good job so far. Burrow was sacked just once in the first half.

Jackson Carman was called for a false start late in the first half, which cost the Bengals valuable field position in the red zone.

Questionable Call

Officials ruled what would've been a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chase incomplete with 1:55 remaining in the first half.

Instead of taking a 21-7 lead, Cincinnati had to settle for an Evan McPherson field goal.

The Bengals Will Win If...

They continue to move the ball up-and-down the field on offense. Their ability to keep the Bills' defense guessing has put them in a great spot.

Cincinnati can't turn the ball over in the second half. Meanwhile, their defense has done a great job against Josh Allen and company. The Bills are going to make a run. They have to be ready to counter punch.

