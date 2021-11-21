Joe Burrow Noticeably Limping After Taking Sack Against Raiders

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Joe Burrow Limping After Taking Sack Against Raiders

    Cincinnati has a 10-6 halftime lead.
    The Bengals have a 10-6 halftime lead over the Raiders, but star quarterback Joe Burrow was noticeably limping after taking a sack late in the second quarter. 

    The 24-year-old made it to the bench, but was clearly hobbled when walking to the locker room at halftime. 

    "Zac Taylor told me he's (Joe Burrow) all good," CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn said on the broadcast. 

    Burrow was sacked twice and hit four times in the first half. The Raiders applied consistent pressure on the second-year signal-caller. 

    He completed 12-of-18 passes for 78 yards in the first two quarters. 

    Burrow is back in the game in the third quarter, but this is something to monitor in the second half.

    Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
