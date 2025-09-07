Jordan Battle, Demetrius Knight Highlight Bengals Defensive Showing Against Browns
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense became the story of the day for Cincinnati as young playmakers like Jordan Battle and Demetrius Knight Jr. helped the unit eke out a 17-16 win on the road Sunday afternoon against Cleveland.
Cincinnati had just 141 yards of total offense, the lowest ever in a Zac Taylor-led win, as the defense weathered that storm with two turnovers.
"Hey, it feels excellent, especially being 1-0 in the division that can put us on top based on how the other games go. But yeah, that was the main thing coming into Week 1. Like you said, my first time with the Bengals being 1-0," Jordan Battle noted to the media.
Battle finished with an interception and a team-leading 12 tackles.
He was flanked by Knight, who had the second-most Bengals tackles with 10 and a pass breakup.
"I say we're nasty and we're hungry. It doesn't matter where the momentum goes; we're always going to grab it back," Knight said to FOX19's Joe Danneman about the Bengals' defensive identity.
Knight knows they have to flush the win quickly and move on to the home opener next week against Jacksonville.
"We want to hold up to realistically less than that," Knight said about wanting to hold teams to even fewer points. "But obviously we're just going to continue to grow. We know outside noise is always going to be there. We don't pay attention to it. We know what we're doing on the inside. And again, just gotta watch and see what we do."
Cincinnati takes on Jacksonville next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET with a chance to really build momentum to start this season.
