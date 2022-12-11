Watch: Cam Taylor-Britt Stars On Bengals' Dub-Cam
CINCINNATI — Cam Taylor-Britt splashed onto the scene with a great draft video as a rookie, and he's kept that energy on the Bengals Dub-Cam.
The social media team gave him the camera again this week and the corner had a blast with his teammates. Taylor-Britt finished with 6 tackles and a career-high 2 pass breakups in one of his best NFL games.
Check out his antics following the 23-10 win over Cleveland, snapping a five-game losing streak in this rivalry.
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pKfT81glxSs
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Joe Burrow On Jerry Rice: 'So Similar To How Ja'Marr Chase Plays'
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Describes Relationship With Browns Star CB Denzel Ward: 'We Love Each Other'
Bengals Film Breakdown: How O-Line Protected Joe Burrow, Slowed Down Chiefs Star Chris Jones
Look: Bengals Add Defining Sign Outside Locker Room
By The Numbers: Bengals post Historic Win Over Chiefs
Look: Ja'Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win
Watch: Bengals Take Lead Over Chiefs On Chris Evans' TD
Watch: Germaine Pratt Forces Fumble Against Chiefs
Read More
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Flashes Money Signs Against Chiefs, Flagged For Taunting
Bengals Tight End Hayden Hurst Suffers Calf Injury, Won't Return Against Chiefs
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Posts Return Video Ahead Of Chiefs Game
A Closer Look at the Cincinnati Bengals' 'My Cause, My Cleats' Initiative
Get Up Panel Agrees Bengals Are Biggest Threats To Chiefs In AFC
Watch: Ted Karras Gives Weather Forecast Ahead Of Bengals-Chiefs Matchup
Watch: Tee Higgins Mic'd Up For Bengals' Win Over Titans
Bengals Film Breakdown: Tee Higgins Showed He's A Star During Four Game Stretch Without Ja'Marr Chase
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast