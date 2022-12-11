Watch: Cam Taylor-Britt Stars On Bengals' Dub-Cam

CINCINNATI — Cam Taylor-Britt splashed onto the scene with a great draft video as a rookie, and he's kept that energy on the Bengals Dub-Cam.

The social media team gave him the camera again this week and the corner had a blast with his teammates. Taylor-Britt finished with 6 tackles and a career-high 2 pass breakups in one of his best NFL games.

Check out his antics following the 23-10 win over Cleveland, snapping a five-game losing streak in this rivalry.

