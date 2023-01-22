Winners And Losers From Bengals Divisional Round Win Over Buffalo

CINCINNATI — The Bengals went into Buffalo and dominated the Bills on Sunday to advance to consecutive AFC championship games for the first time in team history.

Here are the winners and losers:

Winners

Joe Burrow

The Bengals quarterback already had the franchise record for most playoff wins, and he added to it against the Bills. He was absolutely incredible against the Buffalo defense, leading the Bengals to an early lead that they held onto the entire game. He’s gonna be matched up against Patrick Mahomes once again in the AFC Championship next week, and it would be hard for anyone to pick against Joe Burrow.

Joe Mixon

Joe Mixon got the job done today. He finished the game with 105 rushing yards and a touchdown. Going into the game, one of the biggest keys for the Bengals was if they can efficiently run the ball, and Joe Mixon did just that. Having Mixon put together a game like that just opens up everything for the Bengals' offense.

Ja’Marr Chase

It would be hard to argue against Ja’Marr Chase being a top-2 receiver in the NFL. He was fantastic against the Bills, although he only had 61 receiving yards. He stepped up in big moments. He had one touchdown and got another touchdown questionably taken away.

Hayden Hurst

The Bengals' tight end stepped up big for the Bengals on Sunday. He scored a touchdown to put them up 14 points early and then kept making plays that helped the Bengals extend their league.

Eli Apple

Once again, Eli Apple played well. He’s not talked about much, but he is a good cornerback, and he helped end the game with a huge pass breakup in the end zone to Stefon Diggs.

Cam Taylor-Britt

The rookie played a very impressive game on Sunday and intercepted Josh Allen in the closing seconds. He gets better every week and has grown into a key player on this Bengals' defense ever since Chidobe Awuzie went down.

Zac Taylor

The Bengals' head coach called a great game today. They went into Buffalo as underdogs and were extremely effective both running and passing the ball. Zac Taylor has the Bengals in the AFC Championship during back-to-back seasons and looks to go into Arrowhead and knock off the Chiefs once again.

Losers

The NFL

The Bengals ruined the NFL's plans on Sunday evening. The NFL sold a ton of tickets to a neutral site AFC Championship matchup between the Bills and Chiefs, which they will now have to refund.

