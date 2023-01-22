Watch: Bengals Players Want Refunds Sent Out For Neutral-Site AFC Championship Game

The Bengals are traveling to Kansas City next weekend.

CINCINNATI — The Chiefs and Bills better be ready to send refunds for the planned neutral-site AFC championship game.

That's the exact message Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had in his postgame interview with CBS. Head coach Zac Taylor had a similar message, "We keep screwing it up. Sorry," Taylor said.

His teammates echoed the same thing in the tunnel after the 27-10 win over Buffalo.

Check out comments from multiple players below.

