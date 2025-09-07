Zac Taylor, Bengals Celebrate in Bengals Locker Room Following Season-Opening Win Over Cleveland
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 1-0 in the 2025 NFL season. It can be pretty, ugly, doesn't matter at the start of the playoffs, all the numbers count the same on a team's record.
Head coach Zac Taylor echoed that sentiment in the postgame locker room as he and the team celebrated their narrow 17-16 victory over Cleveland in Week 1. Cincinnati's offense managed just seven yards in the second half and a record-low since 1991 with -18 in the fourth quarter.
"Last night we said we're going to face some adversity," Taylor said to his squad after the victory. "We knew there were times this thing was going to be ugly. We just had to find a way to win. And you guys did the little things that allowed us to be 1-0. So now our process can move forward. We talked about, we're not going to be the same team in Week 5, Week 12, Super Bowl.
"Okay, we're not gonna be, but starting 1-0 gives us our best chance to be our best version of ourselves as this thing moves forward. Okay? Offense, we left a lot of meat on the bone, and we know that. Today, the defense put this game on their shoulders in the fourth quarter and came back with stop after stop after stop. I love it."
Check out the full reaction from Taylor in his usual game-ball festivities with the team as Cincinnati turns the page to a contest against 1-0 Jackson next week:
