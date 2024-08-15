Duke Tobin Offers Up Huge Praise for Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping DJ Turner II and Dax Hill can help stabilize a young cornerback room that's led by Mike Hilton and Cam Taylor-Britt.
Hill, 23, switched positions this offseason. The Bengals moved him from safety to cornerback. He had a successful preseason debut with three pass breakups and even took first-team reps on Monday.
Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin praised Hill.
“You can see that he’s really starting to get comfortable out there,” Tobin told Dan Hoard. “He’s showing us the traits that he can be an outstanding corner in this league.”
Turner has had a good camp and was likely winning the battle for the starting job prior to the preseason opener. Now the competition feels much closer, especially after Hill followed up Saturday's game with another solid performance on Monday.
The duo will be tested this week in Thursday's joint practice against the Bears. They'll face DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and first round rookie Rome Odunze. It'll be a good test for the Bengals' young secondary.
Check out Hoard's tweet and a pass breakup by Hill from Monday's session in the video below:
