Four Free Agents Cincinnati Bengals Could Sign Before Training Camp
CINCINNATI — The Bengals some key pieces in free agency, but they still have a few needs with training camp less than one month away.
Here are four free agents they could target at two key positions of need: running back and cornerback.
Jerick McKinnon, RB
The duo of Chase Brown and Zack Moss should give Cincinnati a dynamic 1-2 punch, but they're lacking depth at running back. They've shown some interest in McKinnon in the past. He's an elite pass catcher out of the backfield and a valuable weapon in the red zone. He has 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons and would give the Bengals another proven pass catcher and blocker behind Brown and Moss.
Stephon Gilmore, CB
Gilmore is arguably the best cornerback left on the market. He'll be 34-years-old in September, but he's still playing at a high level and would give Cincinnati another proven cornerback to lean on this season. The team liked what they saw from Dax Hill and DJ Turner II in minicamp, but adding Gilmore would give them much needed experience in the secondary.
Dalvin Cook, RB
Cook averaged at least 4.4 yards-per-carry in seven-straight seasons before last year when he struggled with the Jets. The veteran is eager to prove himself. Adding him on a low-risk, prove it deal could be worth it. He'd give Cincinnati another back capable of running between the tackles, won't cost much and could compete for a roster spot.
Xavien Howard, CB
The former Dolphins star is one of the best cornerbacks available. He worked with Lou Anarumo in Miami early in his career. Much like Gilmore, he would give Cincinnati an experienced option in the secondary. Howard is younger than Gilmore, but hasn't been as effective in recent seasons.
