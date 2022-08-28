Cincinnati Bengals Roster Projection Ahead of Cutdown Day: Who Makes the Final 53?

CINCINNATI — The preseason is over and the Bengals have until Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. ET to trim their roster from 80 to 53 players.

Cincinnati has a more talented, deeper roster than they had a year ago, which made it tough for undrafted free agents and even some veterans to make the final cut.

Check out our final 53-man roster prediction below.

Offense

Quarterbacks (2): Joe Burrow, Brandon Allen

Analysis: Allen has the trust of Burrow and the coaching staff. He's making the team. Jake Browning played well. They'll try to stash him on the practice squad.

Running Backs (3): Joe Mixon, Chris Evans, Samaje Perine

Analysis: Perine may fall to the No. 3 back at some point this season, but he's still a capable special teams player and ideal backup behind Mixon. The Bengals decide to keep only three running backs, even though Trayveon Williams played well in all three preseason games.



Tight Ends (3): Hayden Hurst, Drew Sample, Mitch Wilcox

Analysis: Hurst and Sample are locks. Wilcox could make the initial 53 man roster, before being placed on injured reserve. He's been dealing with an ankle injury for a few weeks. If they think he'll be ready for Week 1, then Wilcox could get the roster spot over Thaddeus Moss. If not, then Moss could end up starting the season as the third tight end.



Offensive Line (10): Jonah Williams, Cordell Volson, Ted Carras, Alex Cappa, La'el Collins, Jackson Carman, Isaiah Prince, D'Ante Smith, Hakeem Adeniji, Trey Hill

Analysis: Not many surprises here. Volson won the starting left guard job by a mile after playing well in training camp and in the preseason. Look for the Bengals to try to stash Desmond Noel and Devin Cochran on the practice squad.



Wide Receivers (6): Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Mike Thomas, Stanley Morgan Jr., Trent Taylor

Analysis: Kendric Pryor and Lassiter both flashed their potential on offense, but it won't be enough to make the team. Both guys are talented and the Bengals will role the dice in hopes of sneaking them onto the practice squad.

Defense

Safety (5): Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill, Michael Thomas, Tycen Anderson

Analysis: Bates, Bell and Hill are locks. The Bengals still have a roster exemption on Bates, which could help them sneak someone through on the initial 53-man roster. Thomas has played well and given them a proven veteran presence and they like what they've seen from Anderson.

Cornerback (6): Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple, Cam Taylor-Britt, Mike Hilton, Tre Flowers, Jalen Davis

Analysis: Flowers and Davis played well in the preseason. Allan George could make the team if Taylor-Britt isn't ready for the start of the season after undergoing core muscle surgery a few weeks ago.

Linebacker (5): Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Markus Bailey, Clay Johnston

Analysis: The first four guys on this list were locks before training camp. Johnston made the most of his snaps this preseason with Joe Bachie still coming back from a torn ACL.

Defensive Line (10): Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, Joseph Ossai, DJ Reader, Cam Sample, Khalid Kareem, Zachary Carter, B.J. Hill, Josh Tupou, Jeff Gunter

Analysis: The Bengals are banking on Joseph Ossai to bolster their pass rush this season. Seventh rounder Jeff Gunter flashed just enough to make the final cut. If Kareem's hamstring injury is significant, there's a chance they put him on injured reserve to give themselves another spot to use elsewhere.

Special teams (3)

Kicker: Evan McPherson

Punter: Drue Chrisman

Long Snapper: Clark Harris

Analysis: Harris won the battle at long snapper, but special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons decides to go with the younger, more powerful punter in Chrisman. It was a close competition, but he has more upside and handled himself well as a holder for McPherson in training camp and the preseason.

