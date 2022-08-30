Bengals Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster Ahead of 2022 Regular Season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals finalized their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon.

They parted ways with multiple preseason standouts, including Kwamie Lassiter II and Kendric Pryor. The team is hoping to sign both wide receivers to the practice squad.

Cincinnati also released punter Drue Chrisman, which means Kevin Huber will punt for a 14th consecutive season.

Check out all 26 releases the Bengals made below.

S Trayvon Henderson

DE Noah Spence

WR Mike D. Thomas

LS Cal Adomitis

QB Jake Browning

P Drue Chrisman

OT Devin Cochran

DT Domenique Davis

TE Nick Eubanks

G Lamont Gaillard (injured)

G Nate Gilliam

LB Clarence Hicks

CB Delonte Hood

WR Trenton Irwin

DE Raymond Johnson III

LB Keandre Jones

WR Kwamie Lassiter II

TE Thaddeus Moss

G Desmond Noel (injured)

HB Jacques Patrick

WR Kendric Pryor

TE Justin Rigg

LB Tegray Scales

DT Tyler Shelvin

DT Tariqious Tisdale

They also placed linebacker Joe Bachie on the PUP list.

