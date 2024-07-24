ESPN Takes Bengals to Task For Not Extending Ja'Marr Chase: Mike Brown is 'Absolutely Robbing Him'
CINCINNATI — ESPN's NFL Live crew ripped the Bengals and Mike Brown this week for "robbing" Ja'Marr Chase by not already having him extended on a new contract.
Chase is playing on a $1.055 million base salary this season to go with a $3.8 million roster bonus. Cincinnati is also slated to pay Chase $21.8 million on his fifth-year option in 2025.
Adam Schefter and Ryan Clark tore into the organization in a back-and-forth.
"Listen, Mike Brown doesn't often talk to the media," Schefter said on the show. "And I think that may be why right there. Because when you come out and speak like that, you're essentially saying, 'We're not close to a deal. And we don't expect to be doing one anytime soon though he is the next big contract we want to get done.' Okay. So they're not gonna get Ja'Marr Chase done. Ja'Marr Chase right now is scheduled to make just over $1 million this season. Now if you're Ja'Marr Chase, and you're advising him, why are you stepping on the football field for $1 million when there are other receivers making over $30 million? Now maybe I'm naive, and maybe he's just gonna step out there and play this season out for $1 million. Somehow, I don't see that going smoothly. Am I right? You think he's playing this year for $1 million and not doing anything?"
"Schefty, I've never heard you be more correct in my entire life," Clark said in response. "I didn't even think about those numbers. $1 million? When you look at someone like Justin Jefferson (who's) gonna get $110 (million) guaranteed. Amon-Ra St. Brown—who was a part of the same draft class—drafted in the fourth round, as opposed to Ja'Marr Chase being drafted fifth overall. Being able to do what he's done on the field? And now only making $1 million?
"You know what Mike Brown is essentially going to Ja'Marr Chase's house and doing? He's putting on a mask and saying, 'Put the money in the bag.' Because he is absolutely robbing him. And so if you're Ja'Marr Chase, you're going to have to make a decision. Am I willing to hold out to get my money, when we know a ton of times when you have that first-round pick, they wait until after the fourth year to pay the wide receiver? We saw the same thing with Justin Jefferson. We're now seeing it with CeeDee Lamb. Is Ja'Marr Chase willing to bet on himself and the Cincinnati Bengals that this will get done after this season?"
Brown and Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin made it clear that Cincinnati is making Chase's new deal a top priority as the team "bends over backwards" to get it done.
"He's a key player. Next to Joe (Burrow), he's our next one. He knows it, we know it," Brown said on Monday. "This may take a while. We are gonna bend over backwards to get it done. I can't tell you when, though."
Chase does not have much incentive to get an extension done before CeeDee Lamb. The more players that sign new deals, the more likely he is to get a higher figure. Chase is clearly the team's second-most important player and is crucial to Cincinnati's success over the rest of the decade.
Check out the back and forth below:
