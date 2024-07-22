Mike Brown Optimistic About Cincinnati's Super Bowl Hopes: 'If We're Healthy We Can Play With Anybody'
CINCINNATI — Bengals owner Mike Brown has hope his team can bring home its first Super Bowl trophy this coming February.
Brown knows when healthy, the Joe Burrow-led Bengals can hang with anyone in the league.
"We have a crack at it. And I think everyone with the team knows it's a tough road to hoe," Brown said on Monday. "You don't know how hard it is until you go through the process and however hard I might think it is the players know it's even harder. So it's not an easy thing to do. But over the last three years, we got to the Super Bowl once we got to the AFC Championship game twice."
Cincinnati was relatively healthy last season but had obvious major injuries to key players like Joe Burrow and Sam Hubbard that sapped the team of a high ceiling.
"Last year we located at the bottom, some things happened," Brown continued. "But I think we tried hard we played as well as we could. And if we're healthy, we can play with anybody."
The Bengals currently boast the fifth-best odds to win the Super Bowl on DraftKings Sportsbook (+1300) and the second-best odds of any AFC North team behind Baltimore (+1000).
