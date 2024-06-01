All Bengals

Pro Football Focus Ranks Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Among NFL's Top-32 Wide Receivers

Chase and Higgins are arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) line up between reps during a preseason training camp practice at the Paycor Stadium training facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) line up between reps during a preseason training camp practice at the Paycor Stadium training facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — The Bengals landed two players on PFF's list of the NFL's 32 best wide receivers. Ja'Marr Chase checked in at No. 3 and Tee Higgins slotted in at No. 32.

Chase is arguably the best wide receiver in the AFC North.

"WR3 is perhaps the fiercest competition in the rankings, as several players have a good case," Sam Monson wrote. "Ja’Marr Chase is still a devastating receiver and with his quarterback back this season, we’re about to be reminded."

Higgins has proven to be a great second option and has thrived in a WR1 role when he's had the chance.

"When given the opportunity, Tee Higgins has shown he can be a No. 1 receiver even without Ja’Marr Chase in the lineup," Monson wrote. "Coming off a down year, Higgins will be eager to dominate in 2024 to hit free agency coming off his best play. A big, strong possession target, throwing at Higgins in his NFL career has generated a 111.2 passer rating."

Published
Russ Heltman

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.