Pro Football Focus Ranks Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Among NFL's Top-32 Wide Receivers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals landed two players on PFF's list of the NFL's 32 best wide receivers. Ja'Marr Chase checked in at No. 3 and Tee Higgins slotted in at No. 32.
Chase is arguably the best wide receiver in the AFC North.
"WR3 is perhaps the fiercest competition in the rankings, as several players have a good case," Sam Monson wrote. "Ja’Marr Chase is still a devastating receiver and with his quarterback back this season, we’re about to be reminded."
Higgins has proven to be a great second option and has thrived in a WR1 role when he's had the chance.
"When given the opportunity, Tee Higgins has shown he can be a No. 1 receiver even without Ja’Marr Chase in the lineup," Monson wrote. "Coming off a down year, Higgins will be eager to dominate in 2024 to hit free agency coming off his best play. A big, strong possession target, throwing at Higgins in his NFL career has generated a 111.2 passer rating."
Make sure you bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Look: Cam Taylor-Britt Attends Reds' Win Over Cardinals, Chats With Elly De La Cruz
Watch: Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase is Putting in Work This Offseason
NFL Rumors: Were Vikings Considering Blockbuster Trade Involving Justin Jefferson on Draft Night?
Watch: Bengals Star Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt Shares Hilarious Answer in Interview
Look: Jermaine Burton's Trainer Shares Clip of Offseason Training
Watch: Rolling Graph Shows Every Touchdown Leader in Cincinnati Bengals' History
Cincinnati Bengals Star Tee Higgins Not Expected to Sign Franchise Tender Anytime Soon
Look: Joe Burrow Shares Some Pointers With Jermaine Burton at Bengals Practice
Jermaine Burton Lands Among PFF's Best Rookie WR Situations
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Teaches Griddy at Youth Camp
Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Offensive Line Preview Part 1: Returning Starters
Look: Jermaine Burton Wears Bengals Uniform for First Time at Rookie Premiere
Look: Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton Poses With Jersey at Rookie Premiere
Rivalry Renewed: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Date and Time for 2024 Showdown With Kansas City Chiefs
The Athletic Names Joe Burrow as Bengals Player to Watch During NFL Offseason Workouts
Former Bengals Tight End Thaddeus Moss is Retiring
Bengals Star Pass Rusher Trey Hendrickson Returns to Practice Following Trade Request
Bengals Receiver Tee Higgins is Only Franchise Tagged Player That Hasn't Signed Extension
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast