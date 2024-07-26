Three Thoughts on Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase, His Contract Status And What's Next
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase hasn't participated in the first two days of training camp.
The 24-year-old is healthy and appears to be in great shape after spending the offseason training in Texas and Florida.
So why hasn't he practiced?
Here are three thoughts on Chase, the Bengals and what's next:
Holding IN
Chase couldn't have held out in hopes of a new contract. He had to report to training camp on time so he could accrue a full season since he's still on his rookie deal.
That meant he was always going to report for training camp. There's nothing in the rules that says he can't "hold in." We've seen plenty of players do this across the NFL.
Chase is at camp and has attended practice, but hasn't participated in either session.
"He and I are on the same page," head coach Zac Taylor said after Thursday's session. "It's a plan that Ja'Marr and I have."
What is that plan? No one knows. But it's fair to say Chase is "holding in" until he participates in practice.
Does It Matter?
Joe Burrow has thrown thousands of passes to Chase. Let's say he misses the first few weeks of camp. Does it matter?
The answer is probably no.
As long as Chase is in shape, keeps up with his conditioning and has enough time to ramp up for the start of the regular season, then he isn't missing much and he isn't hurting himself or the team.
The young guys are benefitting from Chase not participating. Andrei Iosivas, Jermaine Burton, Charlie Jones and Shedrick Jackson have all made big plays during the first few practice sessions. They're getting extra work with Burrow, which is great for their development.
What's Next?
There's a chance the Bengals and Chase find common ground on an extension. That would be ideal for all parties.
Is it likely? Well, it depends on who you ask.
Both Duke Tobin and Mike Brown sound determined to keep Chase in stripes.
"We're hopeful that something can come together," Tobin said. "We feel like he's a good fit for us, but we also feel like we're a great fit for him and I think he realizes that. Normally in those situations something can find a way to get done, but we'll see."
"He's a key player. Next to Joe (Burrow), he's our next one. He knows it, we know it," Brown said. "This may take a while. We are gonna bend over backwards to get it done. I can't tell you when, though."
There's no time like the present. If Chase wants a new deal and the Bengals want to keep him long-term, then maybe an extension can get done before the regular season starts.
The Vikings waited to pay Justin Jefferson until he finished his fourth season. There was some belief that Chase wanted to follow the same path. If he doesn't, then the Bengals should do what they can to try to reach a long-term deal with their star wide receiver.
After hearing Tobin and Brown's comments from earlier this week, it's reasonable to think that the team is hoping to get an agreement in place at some point in the future.
