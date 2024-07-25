All Bengals

Zac Taylor Updates Ja'Marr Chase's Status After Missing Opening Two Days of Bengals Training Camp

Taylor and the staff have a plan in place.

Russ Heltman

Injured Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks to the locker room at halftime of the NFL 16 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. The Steelers led 24-0 at halftime.
Injured Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks to the locker room at halftime of the NFL 16 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. The Steelers led 24-0 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is healthy but didn't practice in the first two days of training camp. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported he wants a new contract, but Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the absences were part of his staff's plan.

Taylor did not comment on his contract status but said Chase has been amazing with his communication.

"Yeah, he's healthy," Taylor said to the media on Thursday. "We got a bunch of guys like I told you guys yesterday, we've got a plan for early in camp. Tee (Higgins) being that guy today also with Ja'Marr, Trey Hendrickson (who did not practice on Thursday). Tomorrow Joe (Burrow) won't throw, that was pre-planned. I think you guys would agree he's looked pretty good out here and healthy. So, again, there's a lot of guys that they and I are on the same page with how we want to handle things and so far so good."

Taylor said "We'll see" about practicing on Friday as Cincinnati awaits the on-field return of its best offensive playmaker. Check out Taylor's full comments in the video below:

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

