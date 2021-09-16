The veteran signed with Baltimore's practice squad last week.

CINCINNATI — The Ravens have had their fair share of injury issues at the running back position.

They've added multiple veterans over the past few weeks, including Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman. Once upon a time, both players were considered two of the best backs in the NFL.

Bell, a former All-Pro, is still on the practice squad, but the team is promoting Freeman to the 53-man roster according to multiple reports.

He must've shown the coaching staff that he still has something left, considering he got the nod over Bell.

The Ravens also have Ty'Son Williams and Latavius Murray on their active roster.

