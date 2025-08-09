Bengals Evaluating O-Line Options, Could Make Changes in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going to make some changes at guard over the next week as they continue to evaluate their options in the quest to protect Joe Burrow.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the team may put Cody Ford back at offensive tackle in their search for a backup behind Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims.
Rookie Jalen Rivers may kick inside to guard. He's only played at offensive tackle throughout camp
"Now is the time to look at all that stuff. So, these six—I say six this week, really these next four (practices), we'll look at some different things with Cody (Ford) and Jaylen (Rivers) and make some decisions as we go, where we want to head," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "There's no real criteria that we are looking for, it's just a decision we will make at some point. That's not something we have to make today. We've still got six practices left in our minds to really assess those guys."
What's it take to play guard at a high level?
"Be really good in one-on-one pass protection and understand where your help is, understand how to help others, coming out with physicality in the run game, being detailed," Taylor said. "Those are all things we look for."
The Bengals are hoping that some of the players they have in the offensive line room end up separating themselves from the pack.
It's reasonable to think Brown, Mims, Ted Karras, Dylan Fairchild and Lucas Patrick are going to start.
The competition is expected to ramp up in the coming days.
"Very open," Taylor said. "I think nothing is set in stone right now. There's still a lot of opportunity. There are eight true practices and two games, so we're going to utilize every one of them to gain all the information we can out of it."
Backup Center
Matt Lee has been limited throughout training camp due to a minor injury. The Bengals have played it safe with the second-year center. Meanwhile, former Ohio State star Seth McLaughlin was cleared for practice on July 30.
He'll continue to ramp up as he recovers from a torn Achilles.
"He's still just working his way into things," Taylor said of McLaughlin. "We would love to get him some action to see where he's at, but he's more the day-to-day mindset, him and Matt Lee both."
The Bengals practice on Saturday and Sunday. They have six practices before their next preseason game—a Monday Night Football showdown with the Commanders on Monday, Aug. 18.