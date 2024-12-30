All Bengals

Bengals 'Hopeful' About Chase Brown's Status for Must-Win Game vs Steelers

The Bengals need to win Saturday to have a shot at making the playoffs.

James Rapien

Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Chase Brown has been dominant over the past eight games, running for 631 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 38 catches for 299 yards and three receiving scores over that span.

Brown suffered a sprained ankle in the fourth quarter of Cincinnati's 30-24 overtime win over Denver.

Will be be able to play this week? Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher shared an update on Monday.

“Chase Brown is a special player, and I think he's got a bright, bright future in this league as one of the top backs, really in anything you ask him to do,” Pitcher said. “And so, obviously, we're hopeful that we're going to have him. And I know he's going to work really hard to be able to be out there for us.”

If Brown can't play, then Khalil Herbert will make his first start for the Bengals and get the bulk of the work in the backfield. Cincinnati has to beat Pittsburgh to have any chance of making the playoffs.

For more on Brown's status and the possibility of Herbert playing, go here.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos

In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak

'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins

Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams

Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain

Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team

Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos

Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season

-----

Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News