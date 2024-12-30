Bengals 'Hopeful' About Chase Brown's Status for Must-Win Game vs Steelers
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Chase Brown has been dominant over the past eight games, running for 631 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 38 catches for 299 yards and three receiving scores over that span.
Brown suffered a sprained ankle in the fourth quarter of Cincinnati's 30-24 overtime win over Denver.
Will be be able to play this week? Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher shared an update on Monday.
“Chase Brown is a special player, and I think he's got a bright, bright future in this league as one of the top backs, really in anything you ask him to do,” Pitcher said. “And so, obviously, we're hopeful that we're going to have him. And I know he's going to work really hard to be able to be out there for us.”
If Brown can't play, then Khalil Herbert will make his first start for the Bengals and get the bulk of the work in the backfield. Cincinnati has to beat Pittsburgh to have any chance of making the playoffs.
