Bengals Keep Key Pieces on 16-Player Practice Squad

Bengals Keep Key Pieces on Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had to make some tough cuts on Tuesday, but they were able to bring most of their guys back on the practice squad, including slot receiver Trent Taylor and punter Drue Chrisman.
The Bengals only signed 15 guys, which means they have one more spot to fill. They could add a third quarterback. Only two signal-callers (Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen) are currently on the roster.
Check out the entire practice squad below.
WR Trent Taylor
TE Thaddeus Moss
TE Mason Schreck
RB Jacques Patrick
RB Trayveon Williams
RB/WR Pooka Williams
G/C Keaton Sutherland
P Drue Chrisman
LB Joe Bachie
LB Keandre Jones
CB Winston Rose
CB Tony Brown
DT Renell Wren
S Trayvon Henderson
DE Noah Spence
