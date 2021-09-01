Bengals Keep Key Pieces on 16-Player Practice Squad

September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
Search

Bengals Keep Key Pieces on Practice Squad

Cincinnati finalized their practice squad on Wednesday.
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals had to make some tough cuts on Tuesday, but they were able to bring most of their guys back on the practice squad, including slot receiver Trent Taylor and punter Drue Chrisman. 

The Bengals only signed 15 guys, which means they have one more spot to fill. They could add a third quarterback. Only two signal-callers (Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen) are currently on the roster. 

Check out the entire practice squad below. 

WR Trent Taylor

TE Thaddeus Moss

TE Mason Schreck

RB Jacques Patrick

RB Trayveon Williams

RB/WR Pooka Williams

G/C Keaton Sutherland

P Drue Chrisman

LB Joe Bachie

LB Keandre Jones

CB Winston Rose

CB Tony Brown

DT Renell Wren

S Trayvon Henderson

DE Noah Spence

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Claim Two Players on Waivers

Ten Thoughts About the Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

Grading the Trade: Bengals Sent Billy Price to Giants, Add B.J. Hill to DL Room

Joe Burrow Not Concerned About Ja'Marr Chase's Drop Issues

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Dolphins 29-26

Watch: Joe Burrow Gets Standing Ovation in Return to Paul Brown Stadium

Ja'Marr Chase Could End Up Being a Fantasy Steal

Film Room: DJ Reader Shines Against Washington

Fantasy Focus—Bengals Expected to Have to Breakout Players This Season

Film Room: How Taylor & Pollack Can Use Wide Zone to Beat Modern Defenses

A look at Frank Pollack's Wide Zone Scheme and How it Will Impact Joe Mixon

Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Mike Thomas makes a catch in Bengals training camp 2020
News

Bengals Make Two Surprising Cuts to Clear Path for Waiver Claims

May 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman (4) punts during NFL minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Keep Key Pieces on 16-Player Practice Squad

Thad Moss
News

Thaddeus Moss Goes Unclaimed, Signs With Bengals Practice Squad

May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor (11) talks with wide receiver Trenton Irwin (16) prior to practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Trent Taylor Goes Unclaimed, Will Stick Around on Bengals' Practice Squad

Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; A Cincinnati Bengals helmet sits on a cooler during the first half between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cincinnati Bengals Add Two Players From Waiver Wire

Thad Moss
News

Watch: Instant Reaction to the Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

ISAIAH PRINCE, DARIUS HODGE
News

Podcast: Reacting to the Bengals' 53-man Roster and a Discussion About What's Next

Tyron Johnson, McKinney
AllBengals Insiders+

Nine Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Adding to Their Roster