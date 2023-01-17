Bengals Owner Mike Brown Reacts to Joe Burrow's Championship Window Comment

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow recently said the Bengals' championship window will extend well beyond this season.

"The window is my whole career," Burrow said earlier this month. "Everybody that we have in that locker room, all the coaches we have. Things are going to change year-to-year, but our window is always open."

Dan Hoard asked Bengals owner Mike Brown about Burrow's comment and mentioned the fact that most people believe having a quarterback on a rookie contract is the best time to win a championship.

"He's gonna have a long career. We certainly want it to be here," Brown said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "I think his window will extend over his whole career. But there is the fact that when you don't have to pay the quarterback some extraordinary amount, that that leaves room to pay other players more and therefore you can keep more players that are good players. That's what people are referring to there. But (Patrick) Mahomes and others of that like—they seem to make it go, even after they have gotten there payday."

Burrow completed 68.3% of his passes for 4,475 yards and a team record 35 touchdowns this season. He also led Cincinnati to back-to-back AFC North titles for the first time in team history.

The 26-year-old is eligible for a contract extension this offseason and it would be surprising if the Bengals didn't get something done prior to the 2023-24 campaign.

Listen to Hoard's entire interview with Brown below.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the Divisional round this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Sam Hubbard's Fumble TD From All Angles

Sam Hubbard Scores Improbable Touchdown to Become Latest Bengals' Playoff Hero

Watch: Zac Taylor Delivers Wild Card Game Ball To Local Bar

By The Numbers: Bengals Post Historic Wild Card Victory At Paycor Stadium

Listen: Dan Hoard's Radio Call Of Sam Hubbard's Fumble Return Score

Winners and Losers From the Cincinnati Bengals' Playoff Win Over the Baltimore Ravens

Watch: Sam Hubbard Returns Fumble Length Of Field For Touchdown Against Ravens

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Defense Steps Up Big in 24-17 Playoff Win Over Ravens

Jonah Williams Ruled Out, Won't Return Against Ravens Due to Left Knee Injury

Rob Gronkowski On Joe Burrow: 'Will Decimate Baltimore Defense'; Can Read Defenses 'Just Like Tom Brady'

Bengals Film Breakdown: Joe Burrow and the Passing Offense Goes Back in Time

Report: Bengals-Ravens Most Expensive NFL Wild Card Ticket

NFL Announces 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Competition Events

Joe Burrow Praises Home Monday Night Football Crowd: 'Best Atmosphere Pregame I've Ever Been A Part Of

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok