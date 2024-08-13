Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Misses Practice, Zac Taylor Calls Him 'Day-to-Day'
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase missed his first practice of training camp on Tuesday. The star wide receiver hasn't participated in practice since camp opened on July 24, but he's attended every session.
The 24-year-old is "holding-in" in hopes of signing a long-term contract extension with the team.
Head coach Zac Taylor has been clear that he has had clear communication with Chase and that they have "a plan." That message has been consistent throughout training camp.
When the star wide receiver wasn't out there on Tuesday, it raised some eye brows. Taylor shared a vague update after practice.
"Day-to-day, we'll take it one day at a time," Taylor said.
Chase is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Bengals exercised his fifth-year option and he's set to make $21.8 million in 2025. He wants a deal past the 2025 campaign.
The Bengals could fine Chase $40,000 for an unexcused absence.
The team is scheduled to fly to Chicago on Wednesday and practice with the Bears on Thursday before their second preseason game at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.
