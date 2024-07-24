Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Refuses to Say Patrick Mahomes' Name During NFL Top 100 Interview
CINCINNATI — Don't ask Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase about Patrick Mahomes. He isn't going to say his name.
It's a level of petty that anyone can respect, especially considering the Bengals-Chiefs rivalry is one of the best in all of sports.
"I'm not saying him," Chase said when asked about the No. 1 player in the NFL. "I give credit when it's due, but I'm not saying his name ... I'm not saying his name brother I'm sorry. I'm not saying his name. He's good. He's amazing. He's good. Not gonna lie."
Everyone knows that Mahomes holds the crown as the NFL's top player after leading the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl wins. The Bengals and Chiefs have quickly become a great rivalry. It's one that will be renewed in Week 2 when Cincinnati travels to Kansas City.
As for Chase's vote? He voted for Joe Burrow.
"I'm salty though. Little salty," Chase said. "Two years in a row. I'm putting (Joe) Burrow first."
Watch the clip below:
