Chad Johnson Reacts to John Brenkus' Death, Watch His Segment on Sports Science

Johnson appeared on Sports Science in 2007

James Rapien

Dec 23, 2007; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson (85) runs in the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium.The Bengals beat the Browns 19-14. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Frank Victores- Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2007; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson (85) runs in the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium.The Bengals beat the Browns 19-14. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Frank Victores- Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — John Brenkus passed away on Sunday. The legendary host of 'Sports Science' was 54-years-old.

Bengals legend Chad Johnson reacted to the news on X. Johnson was one of the many professional athletes that went on 'Sports Science.' He was on the show in 2007 for a segment titled: "Segment 85: Ocho Versus The Elephant."

Watch the segment and check out Johnson's reaction to the awful news below:

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

