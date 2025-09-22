All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Get Positive Injury News About Running Back Samaje Perine

A good sign for his chances of playing in Denver.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) bounces out to the right on a carry in the second quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) bounces out to the right on a carry in the second quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Samaje Perine suffered a right thumb injury during Sunday's loss to the Vikings. Perine missed the entire second half with the injury and was wearing an air cast on his hand after the game.

The veteran avoided serious injury according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"Bengals RB Samaje Perine, who left the game with a thumb injury, had an MRI that did not reveal significant damage," Rapoport tweeted on Monday. "He’s not ruled out for this week."

It's good news for a Bengals' backfield that needs to get going. Cincinnati's running backs ran for 41 yards against the Vikings (2.15 yards-per-carry).

Perine had a 12-yard carry—the Bengals' longest run of the day. He finished with 21 yards on four attempts and a fumble. He fumbled on the same play he suffered the thumb injury.

"There's a lot we have to prove in the run game. It's not pretty right now," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the 48-10 loss. "We're not going to run from that. We've got to really identify where we're going to be in the run game, what we're going to hang our hat on, who we're going to run behind. I mean, there's a lot of that going on that we gotta really sort out and identify problems and be able to correct them, on the run and during the course of the week."

Having a battle tested veteran like Perine in the backfield will be big for a team hoping to go to Denver and win on Monday Night Football. He played for the Broncos in 2023.

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

