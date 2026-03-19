Cincinnati Bengals Meeting With Star Big Ten Running Back Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are meeting with a late-round projected running back ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler reported Indiana rusher Kaelon Black is meeting with Cincinnati.

Black just wrapped up a strong season with the National Champion Hoosiers, averaging 5.6 yards per carry on 186 carries with 10 touchdowns.

He ran for 79 yards on 17 carries in the National Championship game.

"Indiana RB Kaelon Black has visits set up with both the Cincinnati Bengals & Vegas Raiders. Senior Bowl week standout & a name to know in the Day 3 RB bucket," Fowler posted on X.

Playmaker on Day 3?

Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) tackles Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to the Mock Draft Database, Black is ranked 189th on the consensus big board and 10th among running backs.

He could be a great fit for Cincinnati in the sixth or seventh round, where they hold four picks between 188th overall and 227th overall.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin is ready to attack that part of the draft.

"I'm always looking for efficiencies in scouting," Tobin said at the 2026 NFL Combine. "I would rather have the guy watching the player than doing the grunt work on the back end of it and typing in who all is going to the Senior Bowl database and ranking, comparisons, and all that kind of stuff. I want the guys doing what they're paid to do and doing what their talent says they should do, which is evaluating. So we're always looking for efficiencies, and we found that in our data team that Sam, Trey, and Tyler have put together.

"We've got a pretty complex and robust scouting system now that we have built from the ground up over time, and they've elevated it to another level that gives us all the resources we want when our scout is looking at the guy, needs the comparisons, needs the background on the guy, needs everything to evaluate the guy correctly. I've been very pleased with the new additions that we've had."

Check out highlights from Black below:

Kaelon Black (5’10 208) Indiana



+ Productive 2025 season

with over 1,000 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns

+ Yards after contact

+ Hard runner that churns forward for extra yards consistently

+ 5.6 yards per carry in 2025

+ Decisive yet patient

+ Capable in pass protection



-… pic.twitter.com/7a7nbgXaoC — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) February 6, 2026

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube. Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI. Join the 117,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page. Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast. Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok.