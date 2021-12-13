Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Trey Hendrickson, Riley Reiff and Chidobe Awuzie

    The Bengals are dealing with injuries to key members of their starting lineup.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals got good news on Monday morning following their 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers. 

    Defensive end Trey Hendrickson left late in the first half after suffering a back injury, but there's a chance he could suit up against the Broncos. 

    "Hopeful that Trey will just be limited early in the week," head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "We'll kinda see how that goes. I've got a positive outlook on this week. We'll just take it day-to-day with him."

    Hendrickson has a sack in 9-straight games, which is a Bengals record. He has 12.5 sacks on the season. 

    Starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is optimistic about playing in Week 15, even though he couldn't finish Sunday's game. The veteran is dealing with a foot injury. 

    "We'll have to manage him during the week, but it's a positive outlook." Taylor said.

    He wasn't as optimistic about Riley Reiff, who has been dealing with an ankle issue. He was on the field for most of the game, but left late in the third quarter. 

    The Bengals will gather "more information" on him in the coming days. 

    Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) reacts after sacking San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (not pictured) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) watches as the winning field goal attempt sails wide during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    Chidobe Awuzie Weighs in on Vonn Bell's Taunting Penalty

    Joe Burrow, Bengals team
    National Insiders Optimistic About Bengals Following OT Loss to 49ers

    Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Clay Johnston (44) tackles Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland (26) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    Bengals Place Linebacker Clay Johnston on COVID-19 Reserve List

    San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) dives to break the plane for the game-winning touchdown in overtime of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. The Bengals tied the game in the fourth quarter, but eventually fell to the 49ers in overtime, 26-23. San Francisco 49ers At Cincinnati Bengals
    Three Down Look: Bengals Fumble Chance at Division Lead With OT Loss to 49ers

    Joe Mixon, Zac Taylor
    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Overtime Loss to the 49ers

    Ja'Marr Chase Touchdown
    Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Etch His Name in the History Books

    Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks with the official during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 26-23 Loss to the 49ers

