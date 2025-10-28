One Deal Cincinnati Bengals Should Make Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — The Bengals didn't make a splash on defense in free agency, but they should make one ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline.
Giants star edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is may be available ahead of the trade deadline according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The trade deadline is Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. ET. Cincinnati should be all-in on adding a player like Thibodeaux to their defense.
Not only would he give them a boost this season, but he could be a key building block to their future.
Thibodeaux has 148 tackles and 23.5 sacks in 51 career games. He was the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Bengals desperately need another game changing player on defense. They have Trey Hendrickson and have invested in guys like Shemar Stewart, Myles Murphy and Dax Hill.
Thibodeaux, 24, would give them a high-end run defender with plenty of pass rush juice that could breathe life into a pass rusher that has struggled all season long.
Thibodeaux has a 68.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus this season. That would be the third-highest grade for a starter on the Bengals' defense behind Hendrickson (82.9) and DJ Turner (75.5).
Thibodeaux is also under contract for the 2026 season. He's set to make $14.75 million on the fifth-year option.
He'll need to be paid this offseason, but that shouldn't discourage a team like the Bengals from trading for him. They've struggled to add building blocks on defense and desperately need more playmakers. Thibodeaux would pair with Hendrickson to give the Bengals a dynamic duo at defensive end. He's good against the run and would give the defense a major boost for the remainder of the 2025 season and beyond.
Keeping Thibodeaux and Hendrickson together long-term would be ideal, but adding a 24-year-old that has Pro Bowl potential is the exact type of move the Bengals should be looking to make ahead of the trade deadline.
What would it cost to land the former fifth overall pick? The Bengals should be willing to part with a second round pick—maybe more to get Thibodeaux in the building. They've spent plenty of premium draft capital on unproven players that haven't worked out on defense. Landing a proven commodity would be worth premium cost.
For more on the Bengals' struggles on defense, watch the video below and make sure you subscribe to our YouTube Channel! Also check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!
-----
Join the 60,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast