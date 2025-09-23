Football World Reacts to Death of Cincinnati Bengals Legend Rudi Johnson
CINCINNATI — Bengals legend Rudi Johnson passed away on Tuesday morning. He was only 45-years-old.
The Bengals selected Johnson in the fourth round (100th overall) in the 2001 NFL Draft. He went on to run for 5,742 yards over seven seasons with Cincinnati. Johnson helped the Bengals finish 11-5 and win the AFC North in 2005. He ran for a career-high 1,458 yards and 12 touchdowns. Johnson's 1,458 rushing yards is still a club record.
Bengals owner Mike Brown released a statement on Johnson's passing. The football world also reacted, with former coaches, teammates and teams sharing thoughts on the star running back.
Check out some of the reactions below:
"Rest in love, Rudi Johnson," former Bengals strength coach Cliff Marshall wrote on X. "One of my favorite players to coach for the Bengals."
"We mourn the loss of 2000 SEC Player of the Year Rudi Johnson. One of the best to ever wear the orange and blue," Auburn wrote on their X account. "Rudi's family, friends & teammates are in our prayers."
"We are heartbroken by the tragic passing of our friend and client, Rudi Johnson," agent Peter Schaffer tweeted. "Rudi lived his life in the service of others. He was a man who disdained self-promotion and avoided the spotlight, yet his presence was always felt through his positivity, energy, and generosity."
Tommy Tuberville, who was Johnson's head coach at Auburn, wrote a heartfelt message on X:
Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of a true Auburn great and one of my former players, Rudi Johnson," Tuberville wrote. "Rudi was more than just an elite running back. He was a true Auburn man on and off the field. My prayers are with his family and loved ones."
Former Bengals fullback Nick Luchey called for Johnson to be inducted into the Ring Of Honor. Johnson and Luchey were teammates for three seasons (2001-02, 2005).
"My dawg running through arm tackles from angels right now!" Luchey wrote on Instagram. "I love you bro!! Rudi J!! Ring of Honor him NOW!! Support Rudi’s Family and keep them in your prayers."
Check out those reactions and plenty of others below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 59,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast