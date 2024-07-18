Former Bengals Receiver Terrell Owens Tried to Come Out of Retirement to Play With Tom Brady
CINCINNATI — Terrell Owens last played in the NFL in 2010 when he suited up for the Bengals. Since then, he's spent time in the arena league and had a short training camp stint with the Seahawks.
Despite being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, Owens has tried to get back into the NFL multiple times.
He admits he tried to join the Buccaneers after Antonio Brown left the field during a game against the Jets.
"Tom Brady ignored me," Owens said on the Bubba Dub Show. "They just needed somebody to fill some holes with AB leaving at the receiver position. I reached out to him through Randy (Moss) and other people. Just to come in and play third down and red zone situations. This dude ignored me. It just shows you the lack ofd respect there, but then when they get in front of you, they want to act like they respect you."
Owens is one of the greatest receivers ever, but it isn't surprising to hear that Brady and the Buccaneers weren't interested in him. He hadn't played in the NFL in more than a decade when he was trying to join Brady in Tampa Bay.
