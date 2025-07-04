Former Cincinnati Bengals Star Ranked Too Low in NFL Top 100 Rankings
CINCINNATI — Jessie Bates spent the first five seasons of his career in Cincinnati. The former Bengals star signed with Atlanta prior to the 2023 campaign.
Bates was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro in his first season with the Falcons. He finished with a career-high 132 tackles and six interceptions. He was 74th on the NFL Top 100 list following his stellar play in 2023.
His numbers dropped a tad last season, as Bates finished with 102 tackles and four interceptions. He also fell from No. 74 to No. 92 in this year's NFL Top 100 rankings.
Bates is arguably the top safety in the league. The Bengals' defense still hasn't recovered after he left in free agency two years ago.
The 28-year-old is entering the third year of a four-year, $64 million contract that he signed with the Falcons.
Check out players 100-91 in the NFL Top 100 below:
