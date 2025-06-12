All Bengals

Former NFL Star Calls Out Bengals for Shemar Stewart and Trey Hendrickson Situations

Stewart left minicamp early and is one of four unsigned first round picks from the 2025 NFL Draft.

James Rapien

Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart looks on during the Bengals Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 9, 2025 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart looks on during the Bengals Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 9, 2025 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. / Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Former NFL star Robert Griffin III called out the Cincinnati Bengals after first round rookie Shemar Stewart left minicamp on Wednesday—one day before it ended.

Griffin also mentioned defensive end Trey Hendrickson and how they've handled that situation.

Check out his tweet below:

"All the good will the Cincinnati Bengals built up by paying Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as been flushed down the drain with how they have handled Trey Hendrickson and trying to screw over 1st Round Pick Shemar Stewart with a clause that can void his guaranteed money."

Griffin isn't alone. Plenty of fans and national analysts feel the same way.

For details on Stewart's contract situation, check out our breakdown of the situation in video form here or by listening below:

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

