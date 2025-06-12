Former NFL Star Calls Out Bengals for Shemar Stewart and Trey Hendrickson Situations
CINCINNATI — Former NFL star Robert Griffin III called out the Cincinnati Bengals after first round rookie Shemar Stewart left minicamp on Wednesday—one day before it ended.
Griffin also mentioned defensive end Trey Hendrickson and how they've handled that situation.
Check out his tweet below:
"All the good will the Cincinnati Bengals built up by paying Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as been flushed down the drain with how they have handled Trey Hendrickson and trying to screw over 1st Round Pick Shemar Stewart with a clause that can void his guaranteed money."
Griffin isn't alone. Plenty of fans and national analysts feel the same way.
For details on Stewart's contract situation, check out our breakdown of the situation
