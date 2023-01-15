CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has completely changed the franchise since they took him with the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He's led them to back-to-back AFC North titles and the reigning AFC Champions are hoping to make another Super Bowl run.

Burrow was asked about his recent comments regarding the Bengals' championship window.

"My plan is to be here my whole career and hopefully Zac (Taylor) is here my whole career and hopefully a lot of our guys are around for as long of my career as they can be," Burrow said. "I have a lot of confidence in the front office doing their jobs in the offseason. We've drafted well, we've brought in great free agents, we've claimed guys off waivers that have really made an impact on our team. I think we have one of the best front offices in the league and Zac in my opinion is the best head coach in the league and that gives me a lot of confidence."

Burrow said that the championship window is his whole career. It's easy to see why he feels that way, considering the Bengals have won 22 regular season games over the past two seasons and are on the short list of Super Bowl contenders going into Sunday night's matchup with the Ravens.

Watch the clip (courtesy of NBC sports) below.

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game is available on NBC via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

