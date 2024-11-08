Joe Burrow Has Short, but Blunt Message on Social Media After Bengals' Loss to Ravens
CINCINNATI — "Keep fightin."
Those were the two words Joe Burrow wrote on his Instagram on Friday afternoon.
The 27-year-old was back at Paycor Stadium on Friday getting treatment and a lift in following Cincinnati's 35-34 loss to Baltimore on Thrusday night.
Burrow completed 34-of-56 passes for 428 yards and four touchdowns in the loss, which included a touchdown drive in the final two minutes.
The Bengals still fell to 4-6 on the season, despite his stellar play.
His message to the team is simple: "Keep fightin."
