All Bengals

Joe Burrow Has Short, but Blunt Message on Social Media After Bengals' Loss to Ravens

The star quarterback put on a show, but it wasn't enough to win in Baltimore.

James Rapien

Nov 7, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammates after throwing a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammates after throwing a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — "Keep fightin."

Those were the two words Joe Burrow wrote on his Instagram on Friday afternoon.

The 27-year-old was back at Paycor Stadium on Friday getting treatment and a lift in following Cincinnati's 35-34 loss to Baltimore on Thrusday night.

Burrow completed 34-of-56 passes for 428 yards and four touchdowns in the loss, which included a touchdown drive in the final two minutes.

The Bengals still fell to 4-6 on the season, despite his stellar play.

His message to the team is simple: "Keep fightin."

Check out the post below:

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

'I Ran a Sh--ty Route' - Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Takes Blame for Game-Swinging Interception

Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 Report Card: Offense and Special Teams Shine

Cincinnati Bengals Snap Count Analysis: DJ Turner Outplays Cam Taylor-Britt

Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals Find Halftime Holy Grail in 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers

Joe Burrow Shares 5 Reasons Why Bengals Should Be Excited About Rest of 2024 Season

Watch: Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls, Bengals Celebrate Win Over Panthers

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers

Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Beat Carolina Panthers for First Win Of Season

-----

Join the 48,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News