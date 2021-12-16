Injury Roundup: Burrow Returns, Plus the Latest on Hendrickson, Hopkins and Others

Skip to main content
    Injury Roundup: Joe Burrow Returns, Plus the Latest on Trey Hendrickson, Trey Hopkins and Others

    Cincinnati should have most of their starters on Sunday against Denver.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice on Thursday after being out on Wednesday. 

    The 25-year-old threw the ball well during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

    Trey Hendrickson (back) also returned to practice and should be able to play on Sunday in Denver. 

    The Bengals will be without starting right tackle Riley Reiff. They placed him on injured reserve on Thursday, which means Isaiah Prince is in line to make his second start of the season, assuming he's healthy. 

    Prince missed a second-straight practice due to an illness. Backup center Trey Hill was also out. 

    Starting center Trey Hopkins was back, but cornerback Chidobe Awuzie didn't practice. He was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday. 

    Chris Evans practiced for a second consecutive day. It looks like he should be able to return to the field on Sunday.

    Check out Thursday's complete injury report below. Watch clips from practice here.

    image002 (2)

    Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) reacts after sacking San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (not pictured) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
