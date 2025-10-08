Joe Flacco's Reaction to Bengals Trade Revealed Ahead of First Practice in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — New Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco is excited to join the Bengals with hopes of guiding them to the playoffs.
The 40-year-old hasn't made any public comments yet, but his agent Joe Linta did speak for his client in a conversation with Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland.
"Joe loves Cleveland and understands what happened over the last 4 weeks," Linta told Grossi. "He has really cherished his time in Cleveland and looks forward to a new challenge in Cincinnati. Joe is like any kid in America who plays football. He would much rather be on the field than on the bench."
Flacco will start on Sunday against the Packers. The Bengals are banking on him getting more out of an offense that has struggled without Joe Burrow.
“Joe is an experienced quarterback with a history of winning,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. “He is a leader with a skill set that will fit our personnel well. He is a gifted passer with a strong arm, and we are excited to have him on our team.”
In three starts, Browning completed 59-of-92 passes for 516 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. All four of his touchdowns came with the game already decided. The Bengals were outscored 113-37 over that span.
Flacco is in his 18th NFL season and has elite arm talent. Even Burrow praised the veteran quarterback ahead of their Week 1 matchup in Cleveland.
"He throws it better than, No. 1, a lot of people give him credit for," Burrow said. "And I think he's one of the more natural throwers of the football that I've ever seen. He can spin it with the best of them. He's got one of the strongest arms of all-time. So he's going to be able to put the ball when and where he wants to put it."
The Bengals are hoping he can put it in the hands of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and the rest of their playmakers on offense.
For more on Flacco, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 59,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast