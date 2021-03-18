Kenny Golladay Set to Meet With Giants on Thursday Afternoon

CINCINNATI — Former Lions star wide receiver Kenny Golladay is set to meet with the New York Giants on Thursday afternoon according to Josina Anderson. The meeting is expected to last into Thursday night.

The Giants and Bengals are the two teams competing for Golladay's services. The 27-year-old is reportedly mulling a one-year deal that Cincinnati offered him. New York is trying to get him to agree to a multi-year contract.

Golladay's market wasn't as big as he expected, partially because of the drop in salary cap, but health is also a factor. He only played in five games last season due to hamstring and hip injuries.

In may be in his best interest to take a one-year deal with the Bengals, show he can stay healthy and test the market again in 2022 when the cap rises.

He reportedly loves the idea of playing with Joe Burrow and Bengals fans are hoping Golladay decides to sign with Cincinnati.

For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals

-----

-----

