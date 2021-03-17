Report: Kenny Golladay's Representatives Approached Bengals About Potential Deal

CINCINNATI — The Bengals offered Kenny Golladay a one-year contract on Wednesday. The 27-year-old is considered the top wide receiver on the market.

Golladay has a visit scheduled with the New York Giants, but he could end up in Cincinnati.

NFL reporter Malik Wright says Golladay's representatives reached out to the Bengals because of his desire to play with star quarterback Joe Burrow.

"For what it’s worth Golladay approached the Bengals about a one-year deal because of the market, not the other way around," Wright tweeted. "Giants are offering multiple years which is why it’s a waiting game."

Wright notes that Golladay wants to play with Burrow.

Golladay appeared in just five games for the Lions last season due to hip and hamstring injuries. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018-19.

He led the NFL with 11 receiving touchdowns in 2019, averaging 18.3 yards-per-catch. At 6-4, 214 pounds, Golladay has the size and catch radius to win most contested catch situations.

A trio of Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Golladay would give the Bengals one of the best, most physical wide receiver units in the NFL.

Taking a one-year deal with a team like the Bengals could make sense for him. It would allow Golladay to show that he's healthy following an injury riddled season. He'd be able to post big numbers with Burrow and test the market again when the salary cap is much higher in 2022.

We'll keep you updated on this story.

