Look: Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Names His Biggest Football Idol

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) tries to block out crowd noise to hear a play call in the third quarter during a Week 15 NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 34-23.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) tries to block out crowd noise to hear a play call in the third quarter during a Week 15 NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 34-23. The Cincinnati Bengals improved to 10-4 on the season. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dec 18 0120 / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow recently named his biggest football idol during an interview with GQ Sports.

"Tom Brady," Burrow said after thinking about his answer for a few seconds.

It's a bit of a surprise. Burrow has mentioned Drew Brees multiple times when asked about players he watched and looked up to when he was younger. Aaron Rodgers is another player that he's praised in the past.

Obviously Burrow's game resembles Brady's in a lot of ways. They're two of the most cerebral quarterbacks in NFL history.

Burrow has hung out with Brady on multiple occasions. He also doesn't drink alcohol—especially in season, which is a strategy Brady used throughout his NFL career.

"I don't particularly enjoy drinking at all. I do it maybe once or twice a year. Definitely not during the season," Burrow said in 2022. "I just really don't like how it makes me feel to be honest, so I don't partake it in usually."

Brady has praised Burrow's ability in the past. Check out the full Q&A with Burrow below:

