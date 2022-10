Joe Burrow Prescribes to At Least One Tom Brady Rule During the Season

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the NFL's rising stars. He also has at least one thing in common with Tom Brady, who most consider to be the greatest signal-caller of all-time.

Brady famously doesn't drink alcohol during the season. He isn't the only quarterback that avoids adult beverages. Burrow revealed that he rarely drinks alcohol and definitely doesn't do it during the season.

"I don't particularly enjoy drinking at all. I do it maybe once or twice a year. Definitely not during the season," Burrow told Colin Cowherd. "I just really don't like how it makes me feel to be honest, so I don't partake it in usually."

That isn't a huge shock, considering Burrow has a private chef that makes him meals throughout the week. He's on a pretty strict diet most of the time and he clearly doesn't miss alcohol, which makes it much easier not to drink during the season.

Watch Cowherd's entire conversation with Burrow below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Six Takeaways Following Cincinnati's Wire-to-Wire Victory Over Atlanta

Walk-Off Thoughts on Bengals Blow Out Win Over Falcons

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 35-17 Win Over Falcons

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Falcons in Wire-to-Wire Victory

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win over the Saints

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Saints in New Orleans

Watch: Joe Burrow Fired Up After Win Over Saints: 'Let's F------ Go!'

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 30-26 Win Over Saints

Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase: 'He's One of the All-Time Greats'

Bengals Get Back to .500 With Comeback With Over New Orleans Saints

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore

Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok