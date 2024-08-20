Peyton Manning, Tom Brady Rank Joe Burrow Among League's Best Passers
CINCINNATI — Peyton Manning and Tom Brady are big fans of Joe Burrow.
The Pro Football Hall of Famers dropped their top NFL quarterbacks on The Stephen A. Smith Show at a Fanatics event this past weekend and Joe Burrow was on Manning's list with a few others:
• Patrick Mahomes
• Joe Burrow
• Justin Herbert
• Lamar Jackson
• Josh Allen
"I'm a big fan of Joe Burrow," Manning said to Smith. "I'm glad to see him back and healthy. I like the way he carries himself. I like his demeanor out there. He doesn't sweat, he doesn't flinch. He's just kind of calm and cool the whole time."
Burrow's been working hard in training camp as he appears fully healthy and eager to cement his status as a top quarterback next month. Brady also had Burrow in his undefined top group.
"Joe Burrow is really impressive the way he throws the ball... Another guy who's got a great connection with his teammates," Brady told Smith. Mahomes, Allen, Jackson, Burrow and Rodgers made up Brady's group.
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
It's Official: Evan McPherson Signs Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals Undrafted Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues
Look: Cincinnati Bengals' Snap Count Takeaways Following Loss to Chicago Bears
Josh Newton Frames Up And Down Day Against Chicago: 'It's All A Learning Experience'
Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Excited About Pending Contract Extension
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 27-3 Preseason Loss to the Bears
Postgame Observations: Chicago Bears Beat Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 in Second Preseason Game
Not Just Joe: Burrow Has Company, Two Bengals QBs Among Most Efficient in Preseason Week 1
Amarius Mims Shows Comfort During Preseason Debut: 'Definitely a Crazy Experience'
Jackson Carman Gets National Attention for Wrong Reasons Following Bengals' Preseason Opener
Joe Burrow Not Satisfied With Preseason Debut, Despite Throwing Touchdown on Lone Drive
Bengals Cornerback Josh Newton Has Perfect Answer When Asked About First NFL Interception
Zac Taylor Confirms Charlie Jones 'Week-to Week' With Knee Injury
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Shines in Return, Bengals Fall to Buccaneers 17-14
Bengals Comfortable With Plan for Offensive Tackle Trent Brown, Who Could Still Start at Right Tackle
Evan McPherson Dives Into Contract Extension Talks Amidst Historic Kicker Extension
Bengals Right Tackle Trent Brown Discusses Competition With Amarius Mims
Zac Taylor Updates Bengals Injuries as Preseason Game Preparation Begins
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast