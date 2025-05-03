Look: National Analyst Praises Cincinnati Bengals' Overall NFL Draft Class, Critical of One Pick
CINCINNATI — There's been plenty of discussion about the Bengals' 2025 draft class. We gave our official report card earlier this week, which included grades for every pick and an overall score for the entire class.
National NFL analyst Tony Pauline gave the Bengals a "B" for their 2025 draft.
"I like every pick in the Bengals’ draft, but I have many questions and concerns about the first selection, Shemar Stewart," Pauline wrote. "As I’ve written since the combine, he’s been compared to former first-round bust Vernon Gholston, who was taken with the sixth pick of the 2008 draft. If the Bengals hit on Stewart, they will have really improved their defense with this draft."
The Bengals ended up taking three defensive players (Stewart, Demetrius Knight Jr., and Barrett Carter) and three offensive players (Dylan Fairchild, Jalen Rivers and Tahj Brooks).
The good news is there's a realistic scenario that Stewart, Knight and Fairchild all start as rookies. Rivers could also push for a starting job if Cincinnati gives him a chance to compete at right guard.
"Despite being a great athlete and getting credited with 39 quarterback pressures, Stewart does not show great edge-rushing skills and needs a lot of work," Pauline wrote.
He also praised both linebacker selections:
"Both are incredibly athletic and explosive, and cover a good amount of area on the field. Knight plays with a violent attitude, while Carter was considered a top-45 pick entering the season before a disappointing campaign. Both have starting potential."
