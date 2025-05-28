Look: NFL Legend Shoots Down Idea of Steelers Signing Star QB Aaron Rodgers
CINCINNATI — Will the Pittsburgh Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers?
Not if Terry Bradshaw has anything to say about it. The Steelers legend weighed in on the possibility earlier this week.
"That's a joke. That to me is just a joke," Bradshaw said on 103.7 The Buzz in Arkansas. "What are you going to do? Bring him in for one year, are you kidding me? That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there."
Rodgers is still unsigned, but plenty of people across the NFL expect the 40-year-old to sign with the Steelers at some point. Bradshaw believes the Steelers should've stuck with former first round pick Kenny Pickett.
"I liked Kenny Pickett," Bradshaw said. "I liked him at Pitt. I know him, I know what he's like. When they got him to Pittsburgh, they didn't protect him, they didn't get him an offensive line. They wanted to run the football, but they didn't have an offensive line that could protect and they didn't have weapons. He had no wide receivers to speak of.
"Then they throw a kid in there for two years, and you've got an offense that doesn't fit and doesn't work, and they can't run because their offensive line's not even good enough for a run-blocking team. Now, they're saying Kenny Pickett is a failure. He wasn't a failure, the Steelers were a failure."
The Steelers have Mason Rudolph and rookie Will Howard on their roster. It would be shocking if they didn't sign Rodgers or another veteran quarterback before training camp.
The Bengals host the Steelers on Thursday Night Football on October 16. Then they play Pittsburgh on the road a month later on November 17.
Listen to the clip of Bradshaw below: