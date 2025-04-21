NFL Draft Rumors: Possible Bengals First Round Target Derrick Harmon Could Fall Due to Medical Concerns
CINCINNATI — Oregon star defensive tackle Derrick Harmon could fall in the 2025 NFL Draft due to medical concerns according to Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.
Harmon is projected to be a first round pick and is one of the many defensive players that could make sense for the Bengals at No. 17 overall.
Cincinnati desperately needs to add playmakers on defense and Harmon is one of the top options.
It's unclear what the concerns could be. Harmon didn't miss a game over his final three collegiate seasons.
He's the 16th ranked player on Dane Brugler's big board.
"A player who can win in different ways, Harmon forces blockers to attack air with his lateral explosiveness or uses strong, crafty hands to swat away the reach of blockers as he bursts through gaps to close on the ball carrier," Brugler wrote. "Though he led FBS interior linemen in pressures, he also led the position in missed tackles (12) — even the smallest improvements in his backfield finishing ability would have resulted in double-digit sacks. Overall, Harmon is a highly active and disruptive big man who consistently finds ways to gain freedom from blocks as a penetrating pass rusher and run stuffer. He projects as a scheme-diverse NFL starter, anywhere from one- to five-tech."
Harmon is 24th in Daniel Jeremiah's rankings.
"Harmon is a quick, disruptive defensive tackle with excellent instincts," Jeremiah wrote. "As a pass rusher, he has quick hands to knock away the punch of opposing linemen. He also has a club/rip move that helps him collect early wins. He flashes an occasional bull rush, but I’d like to see more of it because it’s effective. Against the run, he’s very aware and avoids getting displaced by down blocks. He can anchor down versus double-teams and he excels at shooting gaps to disrupt and redirect runners. Overall, Harmon has a great feel for the game and can create a lot of havoc despite lacking an elite trait."
If Harmon does have medical red flags, then it would be easy to see the Bengals going with another defensive playmaker instead. Walter Nolen, Nick Emmanwori and Malaki Starks are three other possibilities at No. 17.
