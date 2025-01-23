NFL Fines Joe Mixon for Something He Didn't Say, Then Re-Issues Fine
CINCINNATI — Texans running back Joe Mixon was fined for something he didn't even say.
The NFL fined him for saying this after Houston lost to Kansas City: “Why play the game if every 50/50 call goes with Chiefs. These officials are trash and bias.”
There's only one problem: Mixon didn’t say it.
In reality, that quote came from a story we wrote that cited Mixon's actual comments.
The quote Mixon was fined for came from former Bengals wide receiver TJ Houshmandzadeh.
Mixon actually said: “Everybody knows how it is playing up here. You can never leave it into the refs hands. The whole world see, man.”
The NFL later re-issued the fine, this time using Mixon's actual postgame comments. He clearly doesn't agree with the fine.
"NFL fines me 25k for something I didn’t even say," Mixon tweeted. "Call them out for it, and they response was fine me AGAIN for something that’s not even a violation without even rescinding the first one. Where’s the accountability? Just respect the players."
Check out his tweet below:
