Will Cincinnati take a defensive back in round one?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals don't have many major needs going into the 2022 NFL Draft, but they could use another defensive back.

Cincinnati has the 31st overall pick. NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared some insight on which cornerbacks they could be eyeing in the draft.

"I’m told corner remains a key priority entering the draft," Schultz tweeted. "Prospects they like include Andrew Booth Jr., Kaiir Elam, Roger McCreary, Tariq Woolen and Jalen Pitre (safety who can also play nickel)."

Elam and Booth are expected to be first round picks. Pitre, McCreary and Woolen are expected to go off the board on day two.

Cincinnati re-signed Eli Apple and Tre Flowers to one-year deals, but adding a long-term solution at cornerback would make sense. They could also try to add a safety after placing the franchise tag on Jessie Bates and with Vonn Bell entering the last year of his deal.

For thoughts on the Bengals' draft plans, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

