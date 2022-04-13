NFL Draft Stock Watch: Tyler Linderbaum Could Fall to Bengals at End of Round One

Will the standout center be on the board for the Bengals at pick 31?

CINCINNATI — Iowa star Tyler Linderbaum is considered the best center in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He has the athleticism, nastiness and physicality to be a plug-and-play starter at the next level, but he isn't perfect. Linderbaum would be one of the smallest centers in the NFL. He has 31 1/8-inch arms, which are historically short. He's also 6-foot-2 and 302 pounds.

Despite that, most evaluators believe Linderbaum will be off the board before the Bengals are on the clock with the 31st overall pick. That might not be the case according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.

"No surprise to me at least, but no team I spoke with had a first-round grade on Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum," Pauline wrote. "It was all early second round."

That's great news for those that want the Bengals to end up with Linderbaum. They're drafting 31st overall, which means the majority of the players left on the board will likely have second round grades.

Linderbaum is a perfect fit in Frank Pollack's wide zone scheme and would give Cincinnati four new starting offensive linemen in 2022.

It may sound outlandish, especially after Linderbaum posted great numbers at his Pro Day, but it sounds like he could be available when the Bengals are on the clock on draft night.

