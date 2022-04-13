NFL Draft Stock Watch: Tyler Linderbaum Could Fall to Bengals at End of Round One
CINCINNATI — Iowa star Tyler Linderbaum is considered the best center in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He has the athleticism, nastiness and physicality to be a plug-and-play starter at the next level, but he isn't perfect. Linderbaum would be one of the smallest centers in the NFL. He has 31 1/8-inch arms, which are historically short. He's also 6-foot-2 and 302 pounds.
Despite that, most evaluators believe Linderbaum will be off the board before the Bengals are on the clock with the 31st overall pick. That might not be the case according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.
"No surprise to me at least, but no team I spoke with had a first-round grade on Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum," Pauline wrote. "It was all early second round."
That's great news for those that want the Bengals to end up with Linderbaum. They're drafting 31st overall, which means the majority of the players left on the board will likely have second round grades.
Linderbaum is a perfect fit in Frank Pollack's wide zone scheme and would give Cincinnati four new starting offensive linemen in 2022.
It may sound outlandish, especially after Linderbaum posted great numbers at his Pro Day, but it sounds like he could be available when the Bengals are on the clock on draft night.
For more on the Bengals' draft plans, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Does Jelani Woods' Athleticism Translate to the Field?
Tyler Linderbaum Posts Elite Numbers at Pro Day
Cincinnati Adds Top Players at Multiple Positions in Mock Draft 2.0
Bengals Bring in Alec Pierce for Top-30 Visit
Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Andrew Booth is a Menace at Cornerback
Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer
Analyzing Veteran Cornerback Options Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft
Read More
Film Breakdown: Is Florida CB Kaiir Elam a Good Fit in Cincinnati?
Mock Draft 1.0: Bengals Take Best Player Available
Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details
Film Breakdown: Kenyon Green an Intriguing Option for Bengals
Bengals Meet With Three Tight Ends Prior to 2022 NFL Draft
Bengals "Actively" Looking Into Building Practice Facility
Tyrann Mathieu Praises Joe Burrow
Chad Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Analyzing Zion Johnson's Fit With Cincinnati Bengals
Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns
La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals
Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return
Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals