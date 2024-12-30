NFL Insider Shares Intriguing Update on Tee Higgins' Future With Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins had 11 catches (12 targets) for 131 yards and three touchdowns in Cincinnati's 30-24 win over Denver in Week 17.
He caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime.
Higgins has 69 catches for 858 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns this season. He's six catches away from setting a new career-high for receptions. He's posted those stats in 11 games.
Despite his injury issues, the 25-year-old has been a high-end player all season long.
Higgins is playing on the franchise tag, but it sounds like he wants to stay in Cincinnati and sign a long-term deal with the Bengals.
“I’m playing with if not the best, one of the best, QBs. I’m playing with if not the best, one of the best, WRs. That opens up things for me," Higgins told Aditi Kinkhabwala. “In this offense, everyone has a chance to be spotlighted.”
Higgins is set to become a free agent in March. He changed agents in the middle of the season. He's now represented by Rocky Arceneaux of Alliance Sports, who also represents Ja'Marr Chase.
Higgins and Chase clearly want to stay together. Joe Burrow wants both guys here.
All eyes should be on the Bengals' front office to keep the trio together in 2025 and beyond.
